From the side angle the FICV looks more like an improvised BMP-2 fighting vehicle

Here is the first look of Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) Future Infantry Fighting Vehicle (FICV). The platform is slated to be formally unveiled at the Defence Expo 2022. Awaiting updates on the entire technological package of the vehicle.





Indian multi-national conglomerate L&T will display a new 8X8 mobility vehicle at the upcoming 12th edition of DefExpo 2022 to be held from 18th to 22nd October 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, reported Twitter handle Rashtriya Astra Forum





The Indian Army in July 2021 had issued a fresh Request for Information (RFI) for Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV). These vehicles are going to be the mainstay of the mechanized forces for a long time. The Indian Army is keen to get 1750 FICV, a project which is expected to cost around Rs 60,000 crore.

According to the RFI that has been issued today, out of the total quantities, around 55 percent is going to be the Gun Version and balance would be Specialist Vehicles. Within two years after the contract has been inked, the Indian vendors can collaborate with Foreign OEMS to deliver 75-100 vehicles per year. There will be a three stage induction model, as proposed by the Indian Army.





L&T Defence





L&T provides indigenous design-to-delivery solutions – from surveillance to strike. Its aerospace offerings add thrust to India’s space program.





L&T partners the DRDO and the Indian Armed Forces in the development of defence products, systems and platforms across land, sea and air operations, in line with its commitment to ‘Make in India’. The Company has state-of-the-art facilities for manufacturing weapons & engineering systems, aerospace solutions and naval ships, helping the Armed Forces gain the decisive edge.





Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had established the country’s first private-sector Armoured Systems Complex (ASC) facility at its Hazira Complex site in the state of Gujarat.





The facility is equipped with ‘high-end’ machinery and automation aids, feeder shops, and complete mobility test tracks to carry out acceptance and qualification tests of armoured vehicles.





According to L&T, the ASC will be used to build and perform integration activities on self-propelled artillery howitzers, future infantry combat vehicles (FICV), future-ready combat vehicles (FRCV) or future main battle tanks.





It is L&T Defence’s tenth manufacturing unit and seventh new complex opened for defence production.