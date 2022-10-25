



ISRO on Sunday used the LVM-3 launch vehicle to successfully put in orbit a total of 36 satellites of the UK-based OneWeb satellite communications company. The launch of the LVM-3 — with its heaviest-ever payload of 5,796 kg — also marked the country's entry into the global commercial launch service market.





India's Historic Space Flight





Addressing the gathering at the Mission Control Centre, ISRO Chief S Somanath stated that Diwali celebrations started at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, with LVM3 accomplishing the orbit accurately and marking its very first commercial mission.





All 36 satellites were successfully injected into the orbits approximately 75 minutes after the rocket took off from the Sriharikota spaceport. On the back of Sunday's successful launch, NewSpace also plans to send more satellites next year, reported Hindustan Times.





"Another set of 36 OneWeb satellites will be launched by LVM3 in the first half of next year," the company said in a statement.





HAL Making Its Mark!





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received interest from countries in the indigenously-designed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), with many already enquired regarding it during the DefExpo 2022 event, as per reports.





CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HAL, revealed that for the TEJAS MK-1A, 83 had been contracted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), and trials are also on track, with the first delivery set to be done by February 2024. Meanwhile, the bigger and more capable TEJAS MK-2 is set to take its first flight by 2026-27.





HAL's TEJAS MK-2 is a heavier and much more capable aircraft in comparison to the current TEJAS variants and the TEJAS MK-1A, with 83 of them being contracted under a ₹48,000 crore deal. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had sanctioned a total development cost of ₹9,000 crores, including the ₹2,500 crores that have already been spent for the development of MK-1 & MK-2.







