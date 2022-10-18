



Garuda Aerospace has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems to integrate its Made-In-India drones with the Canadian company’s advanced Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) software solutions for defence and commercial purposes.





Under the agreement, the companies are committing to explore expanded partnership opportunities, which includes working closely to build a strong data processing capability and develop joint algorithms that will cater to a wide range of drones and various drone-based service applications in sectors such as defence, agriculture, mining, large scale mapping and industrial inspection.





Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said the partnership will give the company a strong competitive edge to cement market dominance in several sectors.





Michael Baker, General Manager, Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems, said, “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to support the growth of an indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in India.”





He further said this will be a step forward in bringing world class drone software solutions to diverse market segments in India and creating high tech job opportunities.





Notably, recently Garuda Aerospace commenced its $30 million Series A round at a valuation of $250 million.







