



New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNPG) Hardeep Singh Puri will hold bilateral discussions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022 to strengthen energy cooperation within the overall framework of India-UAE strategic partnership.





The discussion is scheduled during Puri's visit to the UAE from Monday to attend the Opening Ceremony of the ADIPEC-2022 on the invitation of Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE, and Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology UAE & Managing Director and Group CEO Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said a MoPNG official communique.





During the visit, the Minister will deliver his special remarks at the inaugural ceremony of ADIPEC-2022 along, and few select other Ministers Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud (Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia), Haitham Al Ghais (Secretary General OPEC) and Tarek El Molla (Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Egypt).





"The Minister is scheduled to have bilateral discussions with his counterparts from UAE, Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology, MD & Group CEO, ADNOC, to strengthen energy cooperation within the overall framework of India-UAE Strategic Partnership," the communique mentions.





Puri will also have meetings with his counterparts from various countries and the heads of international energy organizations and CEOs of global oil and gas companies, who are attending the ADIPEC- 2022.





During the event, the Minister will also inaugurate the India Pavilion, set up jointly by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).





Hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC is one the world's leading events of the energy industry and aims to provide insights on the latest trends affecting an evolving global energy system including the global economy, energy supply and security challenges, as well as the next generation of energy solutions.







