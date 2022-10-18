



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is showcasing its defence indigenisation and production efforts at the ongoing show. The company’s participation focuses on technological excellence and indigenisation initiatives under its business verticals, such as fighters, trainers, transport aircraft, helicopters, engines, systems and avionics, besides projecting the company’s futuristic programs.





Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary, MoD, inaugurated the HAL’s dedicated Indigenisation Stall on the first day of DefExpo. HAL’s ‘Indigenisation Exhibition Stall’ in Hall 2 features more than 200 imported items that are planned to be indigenised with private industries. HAL is also displaying 26 items, which have already been indigenised to aid the industry’s understanding of such initiatives. It is also to launch a document on its indigenisation success stories. In addition, the state-owned airframer is handing over 'Project Sanction Orders' of Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) items to its Indian private partners. The company is also planning to launch an Indigenisation - Supplier Relationship Management (ISRM) portal at the show.





HAL’s new indigenously developed and built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), named ‘Prachand’ (Fierce), is on the show in the outdoor display. At the India Pavilion (HEC), HAL is displaying 29 products, of which 17 are scaled models, and 12 will be through display posters and product videos. Scaled models of HTT-40, ALH (WSI), IMRH, LUH and RUAV will be showcased during the show. Other products include the main landing and nose landing gears of ALH, Air Starter Turbine –AMCA, Digital TGT Amplifier (TGTA), Ring Forgings, Shape Memory Alloy Ferrule Rings, Solid State Cockpit Voice & Flight Data Recorder, HPTR BLADE-AL31FP Engine, Main Rotor Blade (ALH), TACAN, VOR ILS and Air to Air Heat Exchanger.





The company’s various divisions are also displaying avionics/ accessories/ components/ products such as Indigenous Engine & Flight Display Unit (EFDU), Mission Computer & Interface Computer, Digital Map Generator (DMG), FBW DAU (Fly by Wire Data Acquisition Unit), E-FDR (Enhanced Flight Data Recorder), Gunner Pilot Control Unit (GPCU), Automatic Identification System (AIS), Solid State Data and Video Recording System (SSDVRS), Full Authority Digital Engine Control System (FADEC), Integrated Control Computer (ICC), ICCATS-Jaguar, APU, GTSU-127 etc.







