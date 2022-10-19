



Gandhinagar: Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary unveiled the Indigenisation Supplier Relationship Management Portal (I-SuRe) at the onset of DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.





Facilitating faster collaboration between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian industry partners the portal is the new digital initiative to boost the indigenization initiatives of HAL.





On the occasion HAL released Project Sanction Orders to domestic Indian Partners to the amount of Rs 52 crore in the presence of C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL.





The domestic Indian partners will now manufacture the LRUs which were being imported till now.





The Indian industry partners will indigenously design and develop parts like Infra-Red Radiation Suppression Systems, Engine Air Intake Particle Separator, Emergency Flotation System and Night Vision Goggles for Light Utility Helicopter and others.





The DefExpo 2022 will conclude on October 22, 2022 and more than 200 items which are planned to be indigenized with private industries are at display at the HAL Indigenisation Stall.







