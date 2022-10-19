DRDO-IAI Medium-Range SAM is an advanced & innovative missile defence system





Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has opened a new subsidiary, Aerospace Services India (ASI) located in New Delhi.





ASI is the sole authorised OEM technical representative for the entire Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) system, which is in service with the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. The MRSAM is an advanced and innovative air and missile defence system jointly developed by IAI and the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). The system includes an advanced phased array radar, command and control, mobile launchers and interceptors with advanced RF seeker.





Boaz Levy, President and CEO, IAI

Boaz Levy, President and CEO, IAI, said, “Aerospace Services India is leveraging top technology, innovation, and talent to deliver customer satisfaction so that they can focus on their mission. IAI has a well-established operation in India, working with various partners and customers in the Indian market.”





Through the years, he said, IAI has pursued a flexible and adaptive business policy to comply and respond to PM Modi's 'Self-Reliance' vision.





ASI is in the process of establishing state-of-the-art facilities to provide product life cycle support services for IAI supplied air-defence systems in India. A released issued by IAI said the new facilities will provide advanced and timely support to the Indian defence forces, including the Indian Air Force, Navy and Army.







