



The bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army on Saturday defused a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that was planted by terrorists on the strategic Bandipora-Sopore highway in north Kashmir.





A defence spokesman said that based on intelligence received from J&K Police and further corroborated by Indian Army, regarding presence of an IED in General Area Astingoo on Bandipora-Sopore road, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and JKP on the intervening night of 14 and 15 October.





Search parties were immediately deployed and an area of 300 meter radius was cordoned by security forces. During the search, the presence of an IED was positively confirmed at about 8:35 AM on October 15 by the search party. The IED was in close proximity to Bandipora-Sopore road.





An Indian Army Bomb Disposal squad was rushed in to the location to neutralise the IED. The bomb disposal squad destroyed the IED in situ without any collateral damage.





Bandipora-Sopore highway is an important line of communication for civil traffic as well as for the Army and CAPF convoys. Security forces with their swift operation have averted a major terror plot by timely neutralisation of the IED. The traffic which was halted on the highway for initial hours, was later resumed.







