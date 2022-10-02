



In ten gunfights that raged in September, 14 terrorists including two infiltrators and a Pakistani terrorist were killed in Kashmir Valley





Among ten gunfights, terrorists managed to escape from two gunfight sites in Baskuchan and Chitragam villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.





The data available, reveals that there were three gunfights in Shopian, two each in Anantnag and Kulgam and one each in Srinagar, Baramulla and Kupwara.





In Kupwara, two infiltrators were killed when as per police, the army foiled an infiltration bid along LoC Tekri Nar in the Machil area. A Pakistan terrorist Abu Hurairah was killed while a soldier and two civilians were injured in the Batapora Chawalgam area of Kulgam market.





The 11 local terrorists killed in September were Danish Bhat alias Kokab Duree of Jablipora Bijbehara and Basharat Nabi Lone of Fathepore Anantnag (Poshkeeri Anantnag gunfight), Fayaz Ahmed Kumar alias Faheem and Owais Khan of Waghama Bijbehara (Thajiwara Anantnag gunfight), newly recruited terrorist Akib Ahmad Pall of Drawani Imamsahib village of Shopian (Heff Shirmal Shopian gunfight), Shahid Ahmed of Malpora Budgam and Ajaz Rasool of Karimabad Pulwama (Nowgam Srinagar gunfight), Muhammad Shafi Ganai of Batapora Kulgam and Muhammad Asif Wani of Takia Gopalpora Kulgam (Awhatto Kulgam gunfight), Yawar Shafi Bhat of Kalampora Pulwama and Aamir Hussain Bhat of Veshro Shopian (Yedipora Pattan Baramulla gunfight).





Terrorists struck twice in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, targeting migrant laborers. In two terrorist attacks in Ugargund and Kharpora Ratnipora villages of Pulwama, three migrant labourers Muneeb-ul-Islam, Shamshad Sheikh and Faizan Qadri all natives of Bihar sustained injuries.





In September, no casualties other than terrorists were reported from any part of Valley.



