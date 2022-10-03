India Defence Start-Up Redon Systems Pvt Ltd has developed a Barrel-Launched Loitering Munition system that is capable of carrying out missions in Semi-Autonomous or Autonomous modes even in GPS-denied environments.





This Barrel-Launched Loitering Munition system can carry a payload of 1.5 kilograms at a service ceiling of 4,000 meters and has a strike radius of 30 kilometers to target enemy hideouts, Vehicles Fuel and ammunition dumps.





It features Multi-Barrel Launch capability, Encrypted Communications with real-time video transmission and it can also be launched in swarms to overwhelm enemy air defences.



