India Defence Start-Up Develops Barrel-Launched Loitering Munition
India Defence Start-Up Redon Systems Pvt Ltd has developed a Barrel-Launched Loitering Munition system that is capable of carrying out missions in Semi-Autonomous or Autonomous modes even in GPS-denied environments.
This Barrel-Launched Loitering Munition system can carry a payload of 1.5 kilograms at a service ceiling of 4,000 meters and has a strike radius of 30 kilometers to target enemy hideouts, Vehicles Fuel and ammunition dumps.
It features Multi-Barrel Launch capability, Encrypted Communications with real-time video transmission and it can also be launched in swarms to overwhelm enemy air defences.
Features
Drone:1.5 Kg payload excluding electronics and opticsEncrypted communications with real time Video transmissionWorks in GPS Denied environmentsMulti barrel launch capability4000m operational height-20 to 50deg C operating temperature30 km strike radius15 min setup timeSoftware Platform:Object identification and trackingSemi Autonomous and Autonomous modes of operationReal time relay of GPS co-ordinates of targets to the Ground StationSwarm capability
