



New Delhi: Recalling the "Kanishka" bombings, India on Friday expressed worries over the banned "Sikh for Justice" activities in Canada and said that it is "unfortunate" that objectionable referendums are being allowed in a friendly country.





"These objectionable referendums .. it is very unfortunate that these are being allowed in a friendly country. We have reiterated the same before as well. We have conveyed our concerns to the Canadian government at different levels," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a weekly presser.





"We hope that these activities stop in future. India has issued an advisory as well that how anti-India activities are on a rise in Canada and how it is posing a risk to Indians. We must not forget Kanishka Bombings. There have been links in the past. We have already banned the SFJ outfit," Bagchi added.





The group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is banned in India since 2019. Earlier they had organised a so-called referendum in Brampton, Canada, for carving out a separate nation.





Notably, a bomb exploded on Air India Flight 182 "Kanishka" from Canada off the coast of Ireland on June 23, 1985, killing 329 passengers and crew. This included over 280 Canadian citizens including 29 entire families and 86 children under the age of 12.





Incidentally, India had on September 23 issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada to remain vigilant amid increasing incidents of crimes and anti-India activities in the country. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Indian missions in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to probe these crimes.





"There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action," the MEA said in a statement.





The statement also stressed that "the perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada." "In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant," the statement added.





The advisory also said Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in.





"Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency," the advisory said. This advisory after India termed the so-called Khalistan referendum conducted by separatist groups as a "farcical exercise".







