An Indian Infantry Fighting Vehicle operating along the Line of Actual Control bordering Chin a





A senior Indian Army official said that the Indian Army has transformed all the mountain corps and divisions into integrated battle groups





The Indian Army has rolled out the integrated battle group (IBG) concept along the north-eastern border with China in North Sikkim.





On October 9 the Trishakti Corps (33 Corps) of the Indian Army along with the troops of the Striking Lion Division (27th Mountain Division), and Century Brigade conducted an integrated tactical exercise at an altitude of 17,500 ft in North Sikkim.





According to a social media post by Trishakti Corps, which is a part of the eastern command of the Indian Army, the exercise was meant to “showcase the prowess of the Indian Army in integrated operations in high-altitude areas”.





A senior Indian Army official told Janes that the exercise was conducted as a part of the IBG concept.





“The Indian Army has transformed all the mountain corps and divisions into IBGs. So all the exercises conducted with mountain corps are a part of IBG training,” added the official.







