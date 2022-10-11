



Elite anti-terror teams from Russia and Central Asian countries have begun a five-day (October 8-13) joint anti-terror exercise at the National Security Guard (NSG) garrison in Manesar. According to NSG, eight representatives from counter terrorism forces of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz, Uzbekistan, Russia and India are participating.





The exercise will be witnessed by four "observers" from the executive committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (EC RATS, SCO) and one observer from the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan. "It will provide a platform to the participating member countries to enhance their operational capabilities and exchange experience in combating terrorism, separatism and extremism, which are common regional security challenges," NSG said in a statement.







