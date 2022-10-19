



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of achieving USD 5 billion in defence exports by 2025. Atul D Rane, President, BrahMos Aerospace said that we are hopeful that alone BrahMos Aerospace will be able to achieve the figure at that time. He told that we expect to get more orders from the Philippines. For this we are talking to Vietnam, Malaysia and many other countries for export.





India is constantly becoming self-reliant in the defence sector. Apart from this, eyes are now also on exports. Atul D Rane, President of BrahMos Aerospace, said that more orders can be received from the Philippines. By 2025, we will achieve our target comfortably. Actually, PM Modi has given a target of US$ 5 billion for defence exports by 2025. Earlier, a deal has been done for BrahMos cruise missile from this country. Now India has offered to upgrade the artillery system as well as buy air defence system from the army of Philippines.





India Continues To Increase Exports





India is constantly in talks with other countries. Along with this, India is also ready to provide operational and cyber security training to the Philippines army. In response, the Philippines thanked India for offering to provide defensive technology. The Philippines is also procuring a batch of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) from India to enhance its combat capability.





Small Countries Will Work With Weapon Diplomacy





The ‘Make in India’ program was launched after the formation of the central government in 2014. After this, the biggest goal of self-reliant India is not to depend on any other country in the matter of weapons. India’s cruise missile BrahMos deal with Philippines BrahMos with Philippines and Pinaka’s deal with Armenia is an example of this. Negotiations are also going on in advance stage with Argentina regarding the sale of TEJAS fighter aircraft. Indonesia and Thailand are also in talks with India regarding the purchase of arms. India wants to supply arms to many countries under Weapon Diplomacy.





What Is Special About BrahMos?





BrahMos is the world’s fastest and deadliest cruise missile developed by India and Russia. The uniquely designed Universal BrahMos Weapon System has great anti-ship and land-attack capability from land, sea, underwater and air platforms. BrahMos has given many good results in single or salvo mode from both moving and stationary platform. Following the launch from land, BrahMos has been tested for land-to-land, land-to-sea, sea-to-land, sea-to-sea, sub-land, air-to-sea and air-to-land launches. Now BrahMos is included in the three wings of the Indian Army.





According to the official website of DRDO, BrahMos can hit targets up to a range of 290 km with supersonic speed through flight. It can be launched from air, land, sea and underwater platforms. Apart from this, it can be used well in short flight time. Due to its high energy, it is considered to have high destruction potential and is very effective against sea and land targets.







