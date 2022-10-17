



Kanyakumari: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday said that it had apprehended a fishing boat with five Sri Lankans off the Kanyakumari coast in Tamil Nadu.





"In a sea-air coordinated operation Indian Coast Guard ship Shaurya apprehended Sri Lankan fishing boat IMULA 0628 NBO along with 05 crew, 74 nautical miles south of Kanyakumari," the ICG said in a tweet.





"Boat with 05 crew was handed over to Coastal Security Group, Tuticorin for further investigation," the Indian Coast Guard added.





Further investigation is underway.







