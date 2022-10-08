



Earlier, on 14 September, 40 kg of heroin worth approximately Rs 200 Crores was apprehended from a Pakistani boat





Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard Apprehends Pakistani Boat With 6 Crew Members, Seize Heroin Worth Rs 350 Cr Gujarat: Indian Coast Guard Apprehends Pakistani Boat With 6 Crew Members, Seize Heroin Worth Rs 350 Cr





The Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terrorism squad, apprehended a Pakistani boat with 6 crew members close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) Saturday, reported news agency ANI. The coast guard team also recovered 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crores in the international market.





The boat is being brought to Jakhau in Kutch district for further investigation.





"Indian Coast Guard, in joint ops with ATS Gujarat, apprehended a Pakistani boat Al Sakar with 6 crew members & 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crores market value in the early hrs of today, Oct 8,close to International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL)," said Indian Coast Guard (ICG) officials, according to ANI





This is second such incident in the state in less than a month. Earlier, on 14 September, 40 kg of heroin worth approximately Rs 200 Crores was apprehended from a Pakistani boat, said ICG officials, according to ANI.







