



Mumbai: Ujjwal Nikam, the Indian special prosecutor on Friday called Pakistan's removal from the 'grey list' of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as "unfortunate" and said that Pakistan must be put in "black list".





While reacting to the development, Nikam said "It's very unfortunate that FATF have removed Pakistan from grey list. FATF gave points that Pakistan has worked on the improving lists. But I disagree with FATF. FATF must rethink their decision. Pakistan must be put in the 'black List'."





While talking to ANI, he said, "we gave proof to Pakistan at the time of 26/11, but they didn't take any action on it. Dawood Ibrahim, Kasab, and Zakir Rehman conducted terror acts in India."





"There is not harm to India from this FATF decision. India is capable of handling every situation, we can tackle any attack. China openly supports Pakistan and says that Pakistan is not a terror country," he said.





Pakistan on Friday, got out of Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) 'grey list' after four years. The global watchdog stated that Islamabad would continue to work with the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering to further improve its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) system. FATF also said it welcomes Pakistan's significant progress in improving its AML/CFT regime.





The global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog said after its plenary here that Pakistan strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that FATF identified.





The FATF is an inter-governmental body that was established to combat money laundering, terror financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. Pakistan was placed on the "grey list" by the FATF in June 2018 and given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019. Since then, the country has been on the list due to its failure to comply with the FATF mandates.







