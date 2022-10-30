



New Delhi: Ruchira Kamboj, Permanent Representative of the Government of India to the United Nations, highlighted the dangers and the menace of new technology being used by terrorists.





"In recent years we have seen the limitless potential of technology. These innovations have fundamentally altered our society. The challenges are several. The use of new technology for terrorism is increasing," said Kamboj.





"This has given terrorists an opportunity to target youth and children for creating propaganda. Misinformation and disinformation are used by them. Political unrest and social upheaval is being created."





Kamboj made these remarks on the second day of the special meeting of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee in Delhi.





Speaking about the special meeting, Kamboj said, that it reflects the urgency among nations to deal with terrorism. She also pointed out that the committee looks forward to defining ways how terrorists use technology for terrorism.





She thanked the government of India for discussing such a serious issue being faced by the world.





Kamboj earlier said that there is a great need to speak in a united voice and with a common voice, as we counter the scourge and menace, which we all agree is one of the most dangerous threats that face humanity today.





India is hosting a two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) starting Friday. The meeting, under New Delhi's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), is being held in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28 and October 29, respectively.







