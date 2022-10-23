A screengrab of ISRO's C-25 cryogenic stage underway carrying all 36 satellites





In a historic launch, ISRO achieved a major milestone by launching GSLV MK-III's first commercial mission by placing all 36 satellites into a precise orbit for its foreign customer OneWeb. This was confirmed by OneWeb on its twitter handle, and as usual there was no info forthcoming from ISRO on any of its platforms to confirm the success of the mission.





OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments, business enterprises and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. India's Bharti Enterprises is a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb.





The LVM3-M2 mission is a dedicated commercial mission for a foreign customer OneWeb, through NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL). It is the first multi-satellite mission with 36 OneWeb Satellites to the LEO as the heaviest Payload mass of 5,796 kg. of LVM3 till date.





Salient Features of The Mission





First Commercial Mission of LVM3 First Multi-Satellite mission with 36 OneWeb Satellites onboard First launch of LVM3 to LEO First Indian rocket with six ton payload First NSIL Mission with LVM3 First OneWeb Mission with NewSpace India Ltd/Department of Space





Technical Highlights





Handling of multiple satellite separation events Increased nominal mission duration Ensuring safe separation distance through C25 Cryogenic stage re-orientation and velocity addition Ensuring data availability for entire mission duration Realization of New payload adaptor and interface ring for the satellites dispenser Satellite of LVM3 M2 / OneWeb India-1 Mission





OneWeb Constellation Summary:





OneWeb Constellation operates in a LEO Polar Orbit Satellites are arranged in 12 rings (Orbital Planes) with 49 satellites in each plane The orbital planes are inclined to be near polar (87.9 Deg.) The orbital planes are 1,200 km above the Earth Each satellite completes a full trip around the earth every 109 minutes The earth is rotating underneath satellites, so they will always be flying over new locations on the ground In full service, each plane will have 49 satellites = 588 Satellites



