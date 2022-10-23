



New Delhi: The countdown has begun for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch 36 broadband communication satellites of OneWeb from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on October 23 at 12.07 am IST.





Notably, this is the first multi-satellite mission, carrying 36 OneWeb satellites to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) as part of the OneWeb India-1 mission, or the LVM3-M2 mission.





The LVM3-M2 mission represents NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO's first dedicated commercial mission. As per the space research organisation, this mission is being carried out as part of a business agreement between Network Access Associates Ltd., a UK-based company and NewSpace India Ltd.

The launch will be streaming LIVE from 11:37 pm on Saturday. You can watch it here:

According to ISRO, the mission would launch the first Indian rocket with a 5,796kg payload and carry the biggest payloads, including 36 OneWeb satellites. The satellites will be placed in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which is higher than Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) and up to 1,200 km above the Earth, for the first time with the launch of LVM-3-M2 (GTO).

As per reports, the OneWeb India-1 Mission will handle multiple satellite separation events, boost nominal mission duration and ensure safe separation distance through C25 stage re-orientation and velocity addition.

This mission will also ensure data availability for the entire mission duration and realise a new payload adapter and interface ring for the satellite dispenser.

It is to be noted that the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle has been renamed as LVM3-M2 by the ISRO scientists. The reason behind this is that the most recent rocket can carry 8,000 kg of payloads into LEO and 4,000 kg of satellites into GTO.

Four previous missions with the GSLV-Mk III were successful, including Chandrayaan-2.





