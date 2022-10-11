



Sydney: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and exchanged views on regional and global security.





"Exchanged views on regional and global security. Our growing defence & security cooperation ensures a peaceful, prosperous & rules-based Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar said in a tweet.





Marles is also the Defence Minister of Australia.





Jaishankar also met Australia's Education Minister Jason Clare.





"Glad to meet Australia's Education Minister @JasonClareMP today afternoon in Canberra. Discussed the importance of quality education, need for an international outlook and preparation for the global workplace," Jaishankar said in the tweet.





Jaishankar visited the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.





"Visited the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Laid a wreath in honour of all those who made the supreme sacrifice including Private Nain Singh Sailani," he tweeted.





Jaishankar arrived in Canberra on Monday "to a Tiranga welcome".





Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong welcomed External Affairs Minister to Sydney for the annual Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.





It is EAM's second visit to Australia this year, the first was in February 2022 to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne.







