The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has asked former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her Fairview residence on the Gupkar Road here.





The Estates Department has served an eviction notice on Mufti to vacate the Fairview residence where she has been living since 2005 when her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed was the Chief Minister of J-K.





On October 15, Mufti and many other former legislators, including Nazir Gurezi, were served notices to vacate their government accommodations.





In 2020, the Centre Government amended a state law which denies entitlement of government accommodations to former Chief Ministers and legislators.





The Fairview residence of Muftis was formerly an infamous torture centre, known as PAPA-2.





Until 1989, it served as an official guest house but a year later, it was occupied by the Border Security Forces who named it PAPA-2.





It continued to function as an interrogation and torture centre until 1996.





In 2003, it was renovated and served as the residence of then Finance Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig.







