Japan is planning to export to India stealth antennas equipped on a new Maritime Self-Defence Force destroyer (MSDF), as the two countries strengthen security cooperation, government sources said on Saturday.





If realised, it would be the first export case under a Japan-India agreement on defence equipment and technology transfer signed in 2015.





The envisioned export is intended to prompt India to reduce its reliance on Russia in procuring military equipment and boost defence ties between Japan and India amid China’s military rise, the sources said.





Japan is eager to increase its defence equipment and technology exports to prop up the domestic defence industry, although it sets strict conditions due to its war-renouncing Constitution.





For instance, the three overarching principles on the transfer of defence equipment say that the transfer should not be used for offence but purposes such as surveillance and minesweeping.





Japan plans to export to India a system called Unicorn, in which numerous antennas are housed in a horn-shaped structure. It is equipped on the MSDF’s new destroyer FFM commissioned in 2022.





By covering the antennas in one structure, the Unicorn system can reduce the reflection of enemy radio waves. In previous Japanese destroyers, each antenna was exposed on the mast.





Japan and India agreed to cooperate on the transfer of the Unicorn system when their foreign and defence ministers met in Tokyo in September for the “two-plus-two” meeting, the sources said.





While Japan is concerned about China’s growing maritime assertiveness, India has a long-standing border dispute with the Asian power.





Japan and India are part of the Quad, a four-way security framework that also includes Australia and the US, with China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region being one of their most pressing issues.



