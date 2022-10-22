



New Delhi: Jindal Defence and Aerospace signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday with the state-owned Yantra India Ltd for engineering, development and manufacturing of defence products. The MoU is in line with the government’s push for a public-private partnership to serve the Indian armed forces.





“We are entering into integrated next-generation security and defence solutions for the nation’s armed and paramilitary forces. For this, we are already in discussions with technology partners in India. We are gearing up to develop an artificially intelligent security system, first-of-its-kind in the Indian defence ecosystem. This would not only help our forces to build futuristic warfare capabilities but also help Indian MSMEs to expand their footprints in Indian defence ecosystem," said CP Agrawal, Head, Jindal Defence and Aerospace.





The company has supplied material for key DRDO and ISRO projects including satellite launcher PSLV, GSLV MK-3, Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan, KS Nuclear Submarine missile system and missile canister for almost all missile programs in the past.





“Jindal Defence and Aerospace has positioned itself as the leading strategic material supplier in defence and aerospace in India, with exports across the globe, meeting stringent quality standards and specifications. It is aimed at making India self-reliant in niche critical applications comprising missiles & guns, naval, ballistic & blast-proof armour, aerospace, and other engineering applications," the company said in a press release.





The company has indigenously developed world-class armour solutions including bullet-proof morchas and podiums for the Indian defence forces comprising the Indian Army, Indian Navy, CRPF, BSF, SSB, and police forces.





Jindal Stainless’ defence vertical, Jindal Defence and Aerospace participated in the 12th DefExpo 2022 organized by the Ministry of Defence. The 5-day expo was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi along with minister of defence, Rajnath Singh; chief minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, and other senior dignitaries.







