



Indian private defence manufacturing conglomerate Kalyani Group announced that it would construct the world’s largest artillery manufacturing facility in India on Tuesday.





The Hindu Business Line quoted company chairman Baba Kalyani as saying that the plant would be ready in three years, producing one gun per day, a five-fold increase over the current production rate.





“The capital investment has already been done. Now we need to increase the volumes,” Kalyani was quoted as saying at the Gandhinagar Defence Expo 2022.





Lighter Guns In Future: Kalyani





The chairman hinted at manufacturing lighter platforms such as mounted artillery but with the same firepower as heavier models.





“In the future Indian armed forces may go for lighter guns such as mounted guns etc. And we have the technology that nobody else has today,” he added.





Advanced Towed Artillery





Kalyani produces a range of defence platforms including military vehicles, drones, and howitzers such as the Bharat 52, Bharat 45, Garuda 105, and Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).





Developed in collaboration with the Defence Research Development Organization, the 155-mm, 52-caliber ATAGS has a range of 48 kilometers (30 miles). The gun is undergoing environmental trials, following which commercial bids for it will be sought.







