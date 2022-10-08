



Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday (local time) administered the swearing-in of India-American Shefali Razdan Duggal, who was appointed as America's next envoy to the Netherlands.





"I had the privilege of swearing in Shefali Razdan Duggal to be our next Ambassador to the Netherlands. We wish you well in this new role and thank you for your leadership," the Vice President tweeted.





Shefali Razdan Duggal, an Indian-American political activist, had been confirmed by US Senate as the country's next envoy to the Netherlands.





"Shefali Razdan Duggal, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of the Netherlands," the White House said in a statement on March 11.





Duggal is a Kashmiri. She graduated from Miami University and earned her master's from New York University.





She served as a member of the National Finance Committee of Joe Biden for President 2020, National Co-Chair of Women for Biden and as a Deputy National Finance Chair at the Democratic National Committee.





Her political activism led her to serve as Vice-Chair of the Credentials Standing Committee at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, a member of the Rules Committee at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and as a member of the Credentials Committee at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, as per the official statement.







