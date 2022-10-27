



Ottawa: As many as 400 to 500 people clashed in the Canadian city of Mississauga Monday evening during the Diwali celebration, police said.





Mississauga-based online news outlet Insauga said the fight took place in the Malton area, a video of which is making rounds on social media.





The video shows Police officers trying to separate crowds at a Diwali celebration. "One group can be seen waving Indian flags, while the other held banners supporting the Khalistan referendum movement," according to Insauga.





Peel Regional Police said officers received reports of a fight in the area of Goreway and Etude drives on Monday night. Police said they received reports of hundreds of people fighting in a local parking lot.





"FIGHT - Goreway Dr / Etude Dr #Mississauga - #PRP responded to reports of 400-500 people fighting in a parking lot - #PRP located one person with injuries - Male being assessed by @Peel_Paramedics- #PRP remaining in the area as things have calmed down - C/R 9:41pm - 22-0357908," Peel Regional Police said in a tweet.





Police officers told Global News that fireworks were set off in a mall parking lot. However, Peel police were not sure if this led to the altercation. No arrests have been made, the Canadian publication added.





Not too long ago, India asked Canada to stop the so-called "Khalistan Referendums" by the anti-India elements on November 6 in Ontario. The Centre has asked the Canadian government to act against those who promote terror and violence against the largest democracy in the world.





Responding to a media query, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the issue of the referendum conducted by separatist groups has been taken up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and as well as with the Canadian authorities.





India has made it clear that it will continue to voice these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa and elsewhere.





"We have taken it up with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi and also in Canada with the Canadian authorities. We will continue to take up these issues both in New Delhi, Ottawa & elsewhere," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated on so-called "Khalistan Referendums" in Canada.







