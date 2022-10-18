



At the 12th biennial edition of DefExpo India 2022, Lockheed Martin will showcase its diverse defence capabilities and solutions, such as a broad span of advanced technologies from the Aeronautics, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Missiles and Fire Control business areas.





William L Blair, Chief Executive, Lockheed Martin India, said, “Our joint ventures with Tata and industrial relationships with many Indian companies such as Ashok Leyland, Lakshmi Machine Works, MIDHANI, Rossell Techsys, and SASMOS among others are a testament to the success of the Government of India’s mission to create ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector. We look forward to engaging with our customers and industry partners to discuss their key priorities for the advancement of India’s national security, indigenous production and human capital development agendas.”





The prime attraction at its booth this year will be the ‘Made in India’ fuel-carrying, 9G, 12,000-hour, interchangeable/replaceable fighter wing. This wing was manufactured at the TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) facility in Hyderabad, which also serves as the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft. To date, TLMAL has manufactured and exported more than 180 C-130J empennages.





The F-21 fighter aircraft, which is on offer to the Indian Air Force (IAF), will also occupy a prominent place at Lockheed Martin’s booth. The company is leveraging both 4th and 5th generation technologies to offer the best solution to meet or exceed the IAF’s capability needs, provide Make in India industrial opportunities, and accelerate India-United States cooperation on advanced technologies, including but not limited to fighter aircraft. The F-21 demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s commitment to delivering a technologically advanced, single-engine fighter to the IAF — For India, From India.





The Indian Navy’s acquisition of the MH-60R 'Romeo' multi-mission helicopter is another highlight for Lockheed Martin at the show. The MH-60R is the world’s most advanced maritime helicopter and brings vital anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region. The US Navy already delivered the first three aircraft to the Indian Navy in 2021, and these aircraft are being utilised for training Indian pilots and crew members in California. In July-August 2022, the US Navy transported to India another three helicopters, which will be initially based at Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi. A total of 24 MH-60Rs will be delivered to the country over the next few years.





India’s workhorse, the C-130J Super Hercules airlifter, which represents a strong legacy of partnership between India and the US, also will be on display at the Lockheed Martin booth. The IAF uses its fleet to support a variety of missions, from cargo delivery to providing vital humanitarian aid, including in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and for transportation of relief materials, equipment and personnel in the areas affected by cyclones Yaas and Tauktae.





The S-92 helicopter will also boost Lockheed Martin’s presence at the show; it recently surpassed two million fleet flight hours which is a testament to the reliability of the multi-mission aircraft.





As part of the Javelin Joint Venture, Lockheed Martin also produces the Javelin anti-tank guided missile system. This versatile and effective one-man-portable and platform-employed multi-target precision weapon system provide the capability to defeat a broad spectrum of close combat threats on the modern battlefield. Using fire-and-forget technology, the weapon guides itself to the target without external commands, allowing soldiers to take cover or reposition. With a range of 65 meters to four kilometres in most operational conditions and the ability to operate through adverse weather and battlefield obscurants, Javelin can be deployed in various environments and conditions.





The company’s present and future programmes in India range from transport, maritime and fighter aircraft to sea and land-based air and missile defence projects and capabilities in civil sectors, including new and renewable energy.







