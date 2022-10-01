MoD Issues Tender To Procure 1.25MW Gas Turbine Generators for Indian Navy Ships
Ministry of Defence, Government of India is desirous of procuring, from Indian Suppliers, 1.25MW Gas Turbine Generator for Power Generation application onboard three ships as a retro-fitment of existing Power Generator. The indigenous equipment would further be considered for installation in additional new construction warship projects towards product standardization.
As per the tender the quantity & deliverables are as under:
12 complete sets of 1.25 MW Marine Gas Turbine Generators (comprising of Prime mover, Gearbox and Alternator), Documentation and Spares. The supplier will also be required to undertake installation, interfacing & setting to work and provide maintenance facilities for the said equipment onboard ships of Indian Navy.
The Major Technical Details for the supply of the generators are as follows:
