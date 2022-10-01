



Ministry of Defence, Government of India is desirous of procuring, from Indian Suppliers, 1.25MW Gas Turbine Generator for Power Generation application onboard three ships as a retro-fitment of existing Power Generator. The indigenous equipment would further be considered for installation in additional new construction warship projects towards product standardization.





As per the tender the quantity & deliverables are as under:





12 complete sets of 1.25 MW Marine Gas Turbine Generators (comprising of Prime mover, Gearbox and Alternator), Documentation and Spares. The supplier will also be required to undertake installation, interfacing & setting to work and provide maintenance facilities for the said equipment onboard ships of Indian Navy.





The Major Technical Details for the supply of the generators are as follows:







