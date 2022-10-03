



London: Protesting against extrajudicial killings in Pakistan of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers, the MQM UK held a demonstration at 10 Downing Street, the residence of the British Prime Minister in London on Saturday.





MQM UK organized the protest against extrajudicial killings, setting fire to Nine Zero, enforced disappearance of former Member of Parliament Nisar Panhwar, unconstitutional and illegal ban on founder leader Altaf Hussain's speech, and state atrocities on Mohajirs.





MQM coordination committee members Qasim Ali Raza, Mustafa Azizabadi, central executive committee members Shahid Mustafa, Hashim Azam, MQM UK central organizer Sohail Khanzada, organizing committee members, workers, women, and children participated in the demonstration.





The protesters were holding MQM flags, portraits of founder and leader Altaf Hussain, and various placards on which were written demands against extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, arrest of Nisar Panhwar, and ban on Altaf Hussain's speeches.





Participants were chanting slogans of "We want justice", "Stop killing Mohajirs", "Release Nisar Panhwar", "Wake up...wake up...UK Wake up" "Mohajir is alive ", "a light of revolution is ..Altaf, Altaf" and others. Protesters also distributed pamphlets among the passers-by on which there were details regarding the demonstration.





Qasim Ali Raza, Mustafa Azizabadi, Shahid Mustafa, Hashim Azam, Sohail Khanzada, Abdul Hafeez, Moeen Ahmed, and women workers expressed their views on this occasion. They strongly condemn the ongoing state operation against MQM, extra-judicial killing of activists, fire at MQM central office nine zero, the disappearance of Nisar Panhwar, and illegal ban on Hussain's speech.





They demanded that state operations should stop including the recovery of all the missing workers like Nisar Panhwar, the immediate release of the captives, and the end of the unconstitutional ban imposed on founder leader Altaf Hussain.





Later, a five-member MQM delegation comprising members of the coordination committee Qasim Ali Raza, Mustafa Azizabadi, UK organizer Sohail Khanzada, Ghufran Hameed, and Abdul Hafeez, finance secretary of MQM UK, went to 10 Downing and handed over an SOS petition to the staff for the British Prime Minister Liz Truss.





In the petition, MQM appealed to the British Prime Minister to use his influence to stop the ongoing state operation against MQM and the grave human rights violations. Along with the petition, photographs of MQM martyrs Irfan Basarat Shaheed, Abid Abbasi Shaheed, Waseem Akhtar Raj Shaheed who were extra-judicially killed recently, the report of the incident of setting fire to Nine Zero by the Rangers, with booklet based on the details about the unconstitutional ban imposed on Altaf Hussain and the state atrocities on the Mohajirs was also presented.







