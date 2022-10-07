



Kochi: The Indian Navy and Narcotics Contol Bureau (NCB) in a joint operation seized 200 kg of heroine from an Iranian boat off the Kochi coast in Kerala on Thursday. Six crew members, including a Pakistani and Iranian national were taken into custody.





