Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Non-Local Bank Manager Narrowly Escapes Terrorist Attack In Baramulla
Non-Local Bank Manager Narrowly Escapes Terrorist Attack In Baramulla
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
by
Indian Defence News
A non-local bank manager escaped unhurt after terrorists fired at him in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The incident took place in Goushbugh in the Pattan area of the north Kashmir district, they said.
Further details are awaited.
