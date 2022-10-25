



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: One Pakistani soldier was killed on Sunday in a terrorist attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hassan Khel sector of North Waziristan district.





The terrorists opened fire on a military post in the Hassan Khel Sector of North Waziristan district, The News International reported.





The soldier was identified as Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali, who was a resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi.





As per Inter-Services Public Relations, the media and PR wing of Pakistan Armed Forces, the Pakistan Army troops also responded to the attacks.





As per the ISPR, Pakistan has requested Afghanistan to ensure effective border management.





"Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," the ISPR said as reported by The News International.





The armed forces media wing further added that Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthen its resolve.





Earlier on October 21, another police official was killed in a terrorist attack at a police station in the tribal district of South Waziristan.





Dawn reported that the attack occurred in the Azam Warsak area of the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





Notably, it was the third attack on the police station in the Azam Warsak area near Wana town in Pakistan.





Clashes between security forces and suspected terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district have become quite frequent in recent months. In recent months, several cases of firings and bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan. These increased terror activities in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district have been claiming the lives of several Pakistani soldiers.





Reportedly, these militants have their bases in Afghanistan. They enter Pakistan from Afghanistan and after launching attacks on the former, retreat to their bases in Afghanistan.







