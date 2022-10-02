



Pakistan authorities have arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized two trawlers for allegedly illegally fishing in the country's territorial waters, officials said on Friday. Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said one of its ships "apprehended two Indian fishing boats along with 16 crew members," during routine surveillance in maritime zones in Pakistan. The arrests were made on Tuesday. The apprehended Indian boats were well inside Pakistani waters, the PMSA said in a statement. The Indian boats were apprehended for violation of Pakistani Law and UN Convention of Law at Sea, it said.





After initial investigation, the boats were towed to Karachi and the apprehended fishermen were handed over to Docks Police to complete further legal formalities. The PMSA ships, aircraft and boats regularly undertake patrolling and monitoring of Pakistan's maritime zones to protect the interests of local fishermen, while ensuring no foreign fishing vessels conduct poaching inside the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Pakistan and India regularly arrest rival fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked at some points.







