



In the last few years some so-called intellectuals have cried human rights violations when actions were taken against terrorists, he claims





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Pakistan is "committing atrocities" against people in its occupied Kashmir and will have to bear its consequences.





Hinting at retrieving Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the minister said the goal of overall development in the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be achieved "after reaching Gilgit and Baltistan" -- parts of PoK.





"We have just begun our journey of development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We will achieve our goal when we reach Gilgit and Baltistan," Singh said addressing the 'Shaurya Diwas' event -- enactment of landing at Srinagar by Indian Air Force on this day in 1947.





Referring to the "atrocities" committed by Pakistan against the people in PoK, the defence minister said the neighbouring country will have to "bear its consequences".





Accusing Pakistan of shedding crocodiles' tears in the name of human rights, Singh said, "The pain of the people of Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir also troubles us and not just them."





"The 'tandav' of terrorism that Jammu and Kashmir has seen in name of Kashmiriyat cannot be described," he said while asserting that terrorism has no religion and the only aim of terrorists is to target India.





He claimed that in the last few years "some so-called intellectuals have cried human rights violations when actions were taken against terrorists".





Singh said the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 on August 5, 2019, ended the discrimination against the people in Jammu and Kashmir.





"The discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir was ended under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2019," he said, adding, "Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 'yajna' of Jammu and Kashmir's full integration was achieved on August 5."





The Army hosted 'Shaurya Diwas' at the old airfield of Srinagar (Budgam airfield) to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the 1 Sikh Regiment at the old airfield of Srinagar in 1947 to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani forces.





It was the first military operation of Independent India, a move that changed the course of the 1947-48 War.





The first of the Indian Army soldiers dispatched for the mission had landed at the airfield on October 27, 1947, to repulse Pakistani forces.





At the venue, huge cut-outs of Brig Rajinder Singh, Brig Mohd Usman, Maj Somnath Sharma and Maqbool Sherwani were mounted.





Usha Sharma, the octogenarian daughter of Brigadier Rajinder Singh and family members of other martyrs also attended the event.







