



Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended his wishes to Xi Jinping after he clinched the third term in a historical election as a leader of the Chinese Communist Party.





As the once-in-five-year National Congress concluded on Saturday, the Chinese top leader, Xi was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).





Taking to social media, Shehbaz Sharif said that the Chinese Presidents' re-election is his "unwavering devotion" to serving the people of China.





In a tweet, he wrote, "On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term. It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion to serving the people of China."





The all-men Politburo Standing Committee, including four newcomers, are all Xi loyalists, and the top aides of Xi Jinping were promoted in Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee but no woman could find a place in the top leadership position for the first time in years, according to the newly released list by state media.





CCP's new Politburo has no female members for the first time in over two decades. American broadcaster CNN reported that the last time there were no women among the full Politburo members at the 15th Party Congress was in 1997.





Meanwhile, Pakistan President Arif Alvi also congratulated his Chinese counterpart on securing the third term and described him as a true friend of Pakistan.





"I extend my heartiest congratulations to H.E. Xi Jinping on his re-election as CPC General Secretary and my best wishes for his health and happiness. He is a true friend of Pakistan and champion of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China," Alvi tweeted.





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday also congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping who secured an unprecedented third term as the leader of the Chinese Community Party.





"The results of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party fully confirmed your high political authority and the unity of the party you head," Putin said in his congratulatory message posted on the Kremlin website.





"I am certain that the resolutions of the Congress will help successfully implement the grand social and economic tasks facing China, and will assist in strengthening the country's position in the international arena," he added.





After being elected as the country's top leader, Xi Jinping is now among the most influential leaders China has seen since the Chinese Communist Party was founded by Mao Zedong.





The congress took place at one of the most perilous periods in international affairs in recent years. A war is raging in Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin attempts to burnish his credentials as a great Russian leader, and China remains a staunch supporter of this would-be tsar.





At the same time, Taiwan Strait tensions are at their highest in decades, as Beijing attempts to pummel Taipei into acquiescence.





Furthermore, at the closing ceremony of the Chinese National Congress, the Communist Party claimed Taiwan as its territory, despite the fact that they have never controlled it, reported CNN.







