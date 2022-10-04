



A drone from Pakistan came into the border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar and dropped more than 3 kg heroin, PTI reported quoting the police.





Later, during search in the area, four packets containing 3.5 kg suspected heroin was recovered, the police said.





BSF troops also fired at the drone but couldn't shoot it down. The incident occurred in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. The drone dropped the packets which were recovered later, a police official said.





On information by the BSF, the local police launched a search operation in the area to recover any other smuggled narcotics.





The sources said the suspected heroin will be handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) by the BSF for further investigation.







