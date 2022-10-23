



North Waziristan: Pakistan security forces gunned down four men terming them terrorists in North Waziristan.





According to ARY News citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's Spimwam area after the reports of the presence of the terrorists.





The ISPR official also said that the killed terrorists were involved in attacks on the security forces. Arms and explosive material were also recovered from the killed terrorists' possession during the IBO, ARY News reported.





Earlier, on October 16, the Pakistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies on Sunday gunned down five terrorists in Balochistan's Mastung district.





CTD jointly conducted the operation, and intelligence agencies and they recovered arms and ammunition from terrorists' hideouts, reported Geo News.





At least three officials conducting the operation were also injured.





According to CTD's spokesperson, the operation was jointly conducted with intelligence agencies in Mastung during which five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the personnel, reported Geo News.





The spokesperson for CTD added that arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists' hideout. The department shared that the killed terrorists were planning attacks on forces and pilgrims.





Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred this month, where two people, whom the Pakistani official referred to as "terrorists" were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to ARY News.





According to the military's media wing, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district.





"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists got killed," the military's media wing added.







