



New Delhi: Pakistan top investigative agency chief on Tuesday refused to answer tough questions over underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Sayeed, both of whom are among terrorists most wanted by Indian security agencies.





Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mohsin Butt, who is part of a two-member delegation from Islamabad who is in the national capital to participate in the Interpol General Assembly refused to make any comments on the whereabouts of Dawood and Hafiz Sayeed who are believed to have been provided sanctuary by Pakistan.





Butt refused to comment on a question over whether Pakistan will hand over Dawood Ibrahim and the Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to India.





Participation of the Pakistani delegation comes despite tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi over cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to internationalise Kashmir in several global forums including the recently concluded UN General Assembly.





The General Assembly is INTERPOL's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.





Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Interpol's Assembly.





The four-day event will culminate on October 21 and is witnessing participation by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising of ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers.





The Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997.





The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body, comprising representatives from 195 member countries that meet annually. Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus, and senior ministry officials.







