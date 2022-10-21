



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges US companies to set up local units to ensure a global supply chain free of uncertainties





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Gandhinagar that collaboration with US companies could turn out into an important strategic force multiplier for India. He invited US companies to set up manufacturing units in India and develop technology collaborations to for a global supply chain free of uncertainties.





Singh was speaking at a seminar jointly organised by the US-India Business Council (UIBC) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) at the DefExpo-2022 on the theme ‘New Frontiers in US-India Defence Cooperation: Next Generation Technology, Innovation & Make In India’.





Progressive reforms over the past eight years have brought about transformative changes in the Indian defence industry, the minister said. The reforms have created a conducive environment for doing business.





He said the path to Aatmanirbhar Bharat is a set of policy frameworks that seeks to build indigenous technologies and production capacity through cooperation, participation and collaborations with reputed institutions and original equipment manufacturers from friendly nations.





The objective is to fulfil requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and create long-term linkages to the global supply chains to meet global demands.





He said as India’s defence base grows, US based private companies could explore the vast potential of the Make In India initiative and exports from India.







