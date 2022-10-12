



New York: India on Tuesday said that terrorist outfits like armed groups deserve the attention of the UN Security Council in their response to addressing security threats confronting Africa today and the country's partnership with Africa will remain a top priority.





"Terrorist outfits like armed groups deserve the attention of the council in their response to addressing security threats confronting Africa today... For India, partnership with Africa is, and will remain a top priority," the permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said in a statement.





Reiterating the fact that collective efforts should be geared towards regional diplomacy, mediation, reconciliation, and security sector reforms for securing a lasting peace in the continent, the UN envoy said that offering external solutions to African problems without African involvement has not served the interest of African people.





"Africa's continuing denial of representation in the permanent category of membership in this Council is a historical injustice that needs to be corrected sooner than later", the Indian envoy to UN said.





She further said that the peace-building initiatives in Africa deserve the unwavering attention of the international community adding that major donors in developed countries should ramp up their overseas development assistance commitments.





India and Africa have long-standing, historic trade and economic linkages - whether it is commerce, culture or mobility. There are truly historical linkages that give a contemporary partnership a strong sense of comfort.





Africa plays an important role in India's foreign policy outlook, reflected in the expanding diplomatic footprint that today covers 43 African countries.







