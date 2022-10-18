



Islamabad: People in Lakki Marwat District in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province organized a peace rally protesting against the rampant terrorism incidents in the region, media reports said.





The terrorism menace is witnessing a resurgence in the KP province. In a recent incident, a man was killed over a land dispute in the Eesakkhel village of Lakki Marwat on Sunday, reported Dawn.





A person by the name Shaukatullah and his brother, Naimnatullah, were working in the fields when their rivals, opened fire on them, said police officials adding that Naimatullah died on the spot. Shaukatullah escaped the attack which was carried out by two rivals namely Shafiq and Javed.





The dead body was shifted to the hospital for autopsy, the police said, adding they had registered a case against the killers. However, this is not an isolated case of an act of terrorism. KP province has long been gripped by these activities resulting in the death of innocent people.





Protestors organised the rally Sunday and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The menace had brought destruction on Pakhtuns soil and "caused the spilling of blood of thousands of innocent people," the speakers at the rally said.





The rally started from Shaheed Abid Ali Chowk and culminated at Qazi Ishfaq Chowk near the main bus stand after passing through the Lakki-Tajazai Road. People from different walks of life, including activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl, Awami National Party (a Pashtun nationalist party) and Pakistan People's Party, students and members of civil society, participated.





The protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans for peace. Police was on alert to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the rally. To realize this, a large contingent of police was deployed around the protest venue.





The speakers denounced recent incidents of terrorism in Lakki Marwat and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked the government to take stringent measures to eliminate terrorism and promote peace and prosperity, reported Dawn.





Pakistan's top security committee has promised a strong response to the resurgence in militancy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and agreed on a plan for counterterrorism measures.





The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting attended by ministers, and heads of intelligence agencies, was convened in the wake of massive protests in the Swat district against growing insecurity in the scenic valley.





Earlier this month, Pakistan's State Minister for Law Shahadat Hussain conceded that terror activities had witnessed a sharp increase.





The highest number of terror incidents in Pakistan this year was recorded in September, said an Islamabad-based think tank pointed to the resumption of attacks by the outlawed TTP. The number of terror attacks increased in September compared to August this year, the Dawn said in an earlier report citing the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).





September witnessed 42 militant attacks with an increase of 35 per cent compared to August.





The Pakistani think tank also observed an increase of 106 per cent in violence in erstwhile Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.







