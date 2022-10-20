Pinaka MK-1 (Enhanced), an upgraded version of Pinaka MK-1 has been successfully test fired at Drass.

Four rockets manufactured by YIL, AWEIL & MIL (developed by ARDE & HEMRL), were test fired on 18th & 19th October, as a part of High Altitude Area PSQR Validation Trials.

The Pinaka rocket system has been developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune supported by High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, another Pune-based laboratory of DRDO.





The Pinaka MK-I (Enhanced) Rocket System is the upgraded version of Pinaka variant which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade. The system has been upgraded with advanced technologies enhancing the range to meet the emerging requirements. After establishing the performance efficacy of the enhanced range version of Pinaka, the technology was transferred to the industries, Munitions India Limited MIL and Economic Explosives Limited Nagpur. Rockets manufactured by MIL under Transfer of Technology from DRDO were flight tested during this campaign. Different variants of munitions which can be used in the Pinaka rocket system were also successfully test evaluated at Drass.







