



The prime minister took to Twitter to share a video of him joining the troops and captioned it saying, "A spirited Diwali in Kargil!"





He also fed the army personnel laddu by hand on the occasion of Diwali.





Since assuming office in 2014, the Prime Minister has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers in the forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.





In 2021, he spent Diwali with the troops at the border outposts in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. In the year before, the prime minister celebrated Diwali with Indian Army soldiers in Jaisalmer.







