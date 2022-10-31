



Indian Private Firm Johnnette is developing JF-5 HALE UCAV. It uses Turboprop Engine, Max Flight altitude -40000Ft, Weight -5,600 kg, Can carry a wide variety of Sensors & missiles/weapons. range - 8,500 km, Can operate in -30 to +55 degree Celsius reports Varun K on his Twitter handle.





Johnnette JF-5 is a High Altitude Long Endurance strategic Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle capable of conducting operations that are performed with fighter jets. Its unique design and speed increases its survivability in higher threat environments and provides customers with an expanded quick-response armed reconnaissance capability.





Wide-area surveillance, time-sensitive strike missions over land or sea, and a host of other challenging military missions can be performed with this highly advanced, next generation Remotely Piloted Aircraft.





Specifications



