



Dhaka: As the Chinese government is celebrating its 73rd 'National Day', protests erupted in Bangladesh against the persecution of Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese government, debt trapping Dhaka through various projects and ill-treatment of Bangladeshi workers who are working on different Chinese projects.





Bangladesh, a Muslim majority country, also shows its solidarity with the Uyghur Muslims of Xinjiang, local media reported.





This condemnation of the Chinese government at international platforms and in different countries via protests comes in the wake of a UN report highlighting "serious human rights abuses" -- and potentially crimes against humanity -- committed by the Chinese government in Xinjiang.





The report has bolstered international efforts to put pressure on Beijing to change its policies toward the region's Muslim minority.





The BBSS Welfare Association organised a bicycle rally in solidarity with the Muslim Uyghurs of Xinjiang, China.





A bicycle rally and protest meeting were organized by BBSS Welfare Association. The rally started from Hatirjheel in Dhaka at 8 am and ended at United Hospital via Gulshan-2 at 10 am. Students of different schools and colleges, journalists, leaders and activists of political parties took part in the demonstration.





The protest meeting was presided over by the organisation's founding chairman, Tawfiq Ahmed Tafsir. Journalists, prominent personalities and students attended the event.





While addressing the gathering, Tawfiq Ahmed said that Uyghur Muslims are killed and tortured daily but China continues celebrating their national day ignoring innocent voices.





Meanwhile, in Chittagong, Sacheton Nagarik Samaj organised a motorcycle rally. The rally started from the Kotwali area of Chittagong city at 9 am and after passing through Bouddha Mondir and the Andarkilla area, it ended at Kotwali, several media reports said.





About 150 protesters wearing Tee shirts and placards highlighting atrocities on Uyghur Muslims participated in the event.





The organization also organized a human chain and protest demonstrations in Narayanganj against Chinese atrocities on innocent Uyghur Muslims, Chinese efforts of debt trapping Bangladesh through various projects, and ill-treatment of Bangladeshi workers who are working on different Chinese projects.





In the protests, protesters were seen carrying banners and posters having slogans "Harassment of Bangladeshi workers in all Chinese projects must be stopped", "All Bangladeshi labourers employed in Chinese projects must get their dues and appropriate salary" and "Stop torture of Bangladeshi workers by Chinese employers in Chinese projects".





To mark the protest against Chinese atrocities on Uyghurs, Bangladesh Muktijuddha Mancha organized a human chain and protest demonstration in front of the National Museum, Shahbagh, Dhaka, according to local media.





Protesters highlighted through banners and posters, the help extended by China to Pakistan during the 1971 liberation war, which is still continuing. The Shahbagh area was a busy place, a good crowd assembled and supported/ participated in the demonstration.





In another event, Islamic Movement Bangladesh organised a seminar at Dhaka Reporters Unity at 10 am, against the persecution of Uyghur on the occasion of the 73rd National Day of China.





The discussion was presided over by Maulana Abu Zafar Kashmi, Chairman of Sammilita Islami Okhyajot. Speakers of the event condemned Chinese actions against minorities and their expansionist mindset.





Later, Muktijoddha Mancha submitted a memorandum to the Chinese President through China's Embassy informing them about the human chain and protest rally. Bangladeshis took part in these demonstrations to show solidarity with Uyghur Muslims of Xinjiang province in China, understanding their plight.







