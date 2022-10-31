



Vadodara: Highlighting the huge business potential of India, Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) on Sunday said that they are reimagining the way to do business in India.





On the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Vadodara, he said, " C-295 aircraft is a direct product of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary 'Make in India' policy, a policy that has encouraged my company, Airbus, to reimagine the way we do business in India... On average, we will deliver to India over 1 aircraft every week for the next 10 years."





Airbus shares a long-standing relationship of collaboration and symbiotic growth with India. For more than 50 years, technology and know-how from the company have catalyzed the growth of India's civil aviation sector and supported the modernization of its armed forces.





"We accept, with humility and a great sense of responsibility, the trust and confidence that the Government of India has reposed in Airbus... together, we will be delivering an aircraft that will strengthen the Indian Air Force and serve PM Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," said the Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.





Airbus is offering to set up a final assembly line in India in partnership with Tata to produce C-295 military transporter as a replacement for the Indian Air Force's Avro aircraft fleet.





Airbus will be offering its A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, a proven multiplier, to the Indian Air Force to meet its long-term strategic requirements.





Airbus is Europe's leading space company and has extensive experience working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its commercial arm, Antrix. Together, they have designed and built two communication satellites - Eutelsat W2M in 2008, and HYLAS-1 in 2010 - for European customers. In addition, ISRO successfully launched Airbus' Earth observation satellites - SPOT-6 in 2012, and SPOT-7 in 2014 - aboard its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). In 2015, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL), a UK-based satellite manufacturer and Airbus subsidiary launched DMC-3 satellites via the PSLV.





Airbus products were also a part of several important ISRO missions, including the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) and the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).





Launch services supported by Airbus have orbited more than 20 satellites for ISRO, with these spacecraft lofted from the Guiana Space Centre (CSG) - Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, South America.





Earlier, Maruti Suzuki MD Hisashi Takeuchi also lauded India's growing market and said that it is a wise decision for any company abroad to enter the Indian market.





"India is a growing market and there is a huge business potential here. For most of the companies abroad, this is a good market to enter into. It is a wise decision for any company to come to India," Hisashi Takeuchi, MD, Maruti Suzuki on the TATA-Airbus project.





Over the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Takeuchi said, "Two months back in August, in Gujarat we marked 40 years of Suzuki Motor Corporation in India.. like this setup and what we can say is .. this is a collaboration of Japanese working culture and Indian working culture and the match is perfect. I hope that this kind of good matching will help the industry to grow further."





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the success of Maruti-Suzuki signifies the strong India-Japan partnership. PM Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Manufacturing Facility for Haryana and Suzuki EV Battery Plant for Hansalpur in Gujarat at the event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.





Recalling former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to take India-Japan ties to another level, Prime Minister said, "In the last eight years, this relationship between our two countries has reached new heights."







