The recent seizure of 200 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,200 crore from an Iranian fishing boat in a joint operation involving the Indian Army and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) traces its origins to a Pakistani drug syndicate operating in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, sources have revealed. Among the series of high-profile drug busts by Indian security agencies, this drug bust stands out for its signature link to Pakistan-based networks.





According to sources, intelligence agencies had received inputs of an Iranian vessel working in the Indian Ocean region on behalf of the Pakistani network. After relevant information, the Indian Navy intercepted the Iranian vessel on September 29 at approximately 500 nautical miles South West of Male, the capital of Maldives, and recovered 200 kgs of ‘high quality’ heroin. In the bust, six Iranian crew members were also apprehended.





The heroin was found in 200 packets that had markings and packing specialities unique to Afghanistan and Pakistan-based drug cartels.





"The NCB has now seized the vessel and 200 kg of heroin. The six Iranian crew members have also been arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985," said NCB's deputy director general (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh.





Sanjay Kumar Singh further said the heroin consignment was supplied by the Pakistan-based Hadi Salim network, which supplies charas, and methamphetamine to India and other countries in the Indian ocean.





Notably, Indian intelligence agencies have been closely monitoring the activities of the Pakistan-based transnational narcotics trafficking syndicate ‘Haji Salim’. Notably. the seizure was a culmination of meticulous tracking of the Iranian vessel and timely sharing of Intelligence inputs with the Indian Navy, who intercepted the boat as it was on its way to collect its drug consignment.





ICG, Gujarat ATS Seized A Pakistani Boat With 50 Kg of Heroin



On October 8, a Pakistani boat with 50 kgs of heroin worth Rs 350 crores was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation with Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Along with this, six crew members have also been apprehended by ATS Gujarat officials. Gujarat ATS has termed it as another attempt by Pakistan to push narcotics into Indian soil via Gujarat ports.





“It was found that a big drug lord based in Pakistan, Mohammad Kadar, had sent the consignment here. The transaction was going to take place on the high seas,” said Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia.





It is worth mentioning that in 2022, according to sources in the security establishment a total of 1335 kg of heroin have been seized in joint operations by Indian and Sri Lankan authorities in seven successful counter-narcotics operations on the high seas.







