



Well positioned to support the country’s self-reliance goals in defence and build on its legacy partnership with Indian Armed Forces by ‘pioneering the power to protect’





Rolls-Royce, the British aviation and aerospace conglomerate has reiterated its commitment to support India’s vision of self-reliance in defence, through collaboration opportunities to co-design, co-develop and co-produce fighter jet engines in the country. Rolls-Royce is presenting its advanced defence capabilities and future-ready technology solutions at the DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, which is scheduled to take place from 18th-22nd October. With more than 16,000 military engines in service spanning across 160 customers in 103 countries, the company is a powerful player in the defence aerospace engine market.





The company will also familiarise customers and potential partners with its technologically superior offerings for naval defence, including full-electric propulsion solutions and the power-dense MT30 marine gas turbine for aircraft carriers, frigates and destroyers.





For naval customers at DefExpo, Rolls-Royce will be showcasing solutions including full electric propulsion (IFEP) as well as other offerings such as the MT30 - the world’s most power-dense marine gas turbine in service today with destroyers, frigates and aircraft carriers. MT30 offers a superior power-to-weight ratio, generating up to 40MW from a 30-ton packaged unit, and offers ship designers much more options and flexibility in designing the naval vessels of tomorrow.





For the past nine decades, Rolls-Royce has been serving the Indian armed forces with technology products and solutions to power land, naval and air defence capabilities. Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business will be also showcasing its advanced solutions for naval and land defence at the expo.





Kishore Jayaraman, President, India & South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said, “As India takes steps to realise its vision of ‘self-reliance’ in defence, we believe we are well positioned to help leapfrog this journey through meaningful partnerships for co-creation of engine technologies. True self-reliance will come when such a partnership not only results in Intellectual Property (IP) ownership in India, but shared creation of capabilities in-country to indigenise defence technology in the future.”





Alex Zino, Executive Vice President - Business Development & Future Programs, Rolls-Royce, said, “The UK is a natural ally for India, and it is heartening that the two countries have pledged greater cooperation in defence. We, at Rolls-Royce, are committed to support such a partnership. Our rich history of engine technology development for both civil and defence engines, particularly in the gas turbine-based aero-engine segment, makes us a partner of choice to collaborate and co-develop defence technology in India.”







