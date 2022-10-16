



CHENNAI: Rolls-Royce will showcase its MTU propulsion and automation solutions for naval and land defence at the upcoming DefExpo to be held in Gandhinagar from October 18 to 22.





The company will display its products including Series 8000 engines for large surface vessels and Series 4000 engines for submarines.





Rolls Royce will also showcase its mtu NautIQ ship automation solution for control and management solutions, from bridge to propeller.





A new addition to the portfolio is the Equipment Health Management System mtu NautIQ Foresight, which monitors and analyses the technical condition of the complete vessel and enables predictive maintenance to help customers achieve maximum vessel availability and minimum fuel consumption.





Also on show is the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) mtu NautIQ Master, a fully integrated turnkey automation solution for complex projects.





"We are looking forward to further deepen and develop our collaborations and expand our footprint in India through a localisation approach." G.S. Selwyn, Managing Director of MTU India, said in a statement.





Rolls-Royce's Power Systems business unit has a strong presence in India with its Pune-based MTU India business that supports sales and servicing of mtu engines.





Its engines power many vessels of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.





An MTU engine with a power output of around 1000 kW powers India's first indigenously designed and built Arjun Main Battle Tank.







